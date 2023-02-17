The defendant-supervising surgeon told others that the plaintiff-surgical fellow had started a patient’s unnecessary heart surgery because plaintiff had “misread” an echocardiogram. Since plaintiff never read the echocardiogram, and since the issue of whether she had a duty to read the scan is hotly contested, there is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether defendant’s statement was materially false.

We vacate the district court’s grant of summary judgment for defendant.

Plaintiff’s Assertions

Defendant accepted “Patient M” as a surgical patient for aortic valve replacement. Defendant did not read the results of Patient M’s pre-operative transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), yet he told plaintiff that he had done so and that the TEE showed severe aortic insufficiency (AI), necessitating the planned surgery. Defendant instructed plaintiff to start the surgery.

An anesthesiologist performed an intraoperative TEE, which showed only moderate AI. The anesthesiologist did not inform plaintiff of the results of the intraoperative TEE until after plaintiff had cut through Patient M’s breastbone. Minutes later, the anesthesiologist informed plaintiff of the results of the TEE, and plaintiff halted the surgery.

Defendant later told others that plaintiff had “misread” the TEE. Plaintiff filed this action for defamation. The district court found that, since plaintiff had proceeded to surgery based on an incomplete understanding of the anesthesiologist’s interpretation of the intraoperative TEE, defendant’s statement that plaintiff “misread” the TEE was not false.

Discussion

The issue of falsity focuses on substantial truth. Thus, a plaintiff must establish that “the sting,” the aspect causing injury to the plaintiff’s reputation, is materially false.

In making this assessment, we consider the allegedly defamatory statement and the facts implied by that statement within their full context. After reviewing the evidence and the parties’ arguments, we find a genuine dispute exists regarding the substantial truth of defendant’s assertion that plaintiff had “misread” Patient M’s TEE or “failed to recognize” from the TEE that the AI was moderate.

Plaintiff offers two alternative interpretations of these statements that a jury, believing her evidence, could reasonably draw and conclude were false.

First, the accusation that plaintiff misread or misapprehended the TEE results implies that she read those results in the first place, which she did not. Saying that a person has misread something communicates not only that she read it, but that she did so incorrectly—implying, in this case, that she lacks skill in applying her medical judgment.

A jury might reasonably conclude that this accusation constitutes a distinct critique of plaintiff’s professional competence. A statement like plaintiff “did not read the TEE,” by contrast, says nothing about her ability to do so or about her judgment to proceed with a sternotomy despite supposedly having viewed the concerning TEE results. In other words, defendant’s assertion that plaintiff had misread the TEE—a statement that all concede is literally false—may be viewed as “materially false” as well.

Use of the term “misread,” in this context, could cause the statement to produce a different effect on the audience than would have been produced had the truth of the matter been spoken. Whether it did so is for a jury to decide.

Second, defendant’s statements that plaintiff “misread” and “failed to recognize” the findings of the intraoperative TEE before the sternotomy could be understood to imply that plaintiff had an obligation to read and understand the TEE before beginning the surgery, which she failed to fulfill. Whether such an obligation exists is hotly disputed in this case. If a jury believed plaintiff’s evidence, it could conclude that the sting of defendant’s implication—that plaintiff had a professional obligation she admittedly did not fulfill—is materially false.

The defamatory sting of defendant’s statements under this theory is not that plaintiff failed to recognize moderate AI on the intraoperative TEE but that she had a professional obligation to do so before beginning the surgery, implying that her failure to read and understand the TEE before making the first incision was malpractice. And a false accusation of malpractice may certainly be defamatory.

Vacated and remanded.

Concurrence

(Traxler, J.) The dispute about the existence and scope of plaintiff’s duty regarding the intraoperative TEE precludes summary judgment. Because there are genuine issues of material fact about whether plaintiff had a professional duty to interpret the intraoperative TEE or to inquire about the results before commencing the surgery, the district court erred by granting summary judgment in favor of defendant.

Robinson v. Williams (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-011-23, 15 pp.) (Allison Jones Rushing, J.) (William Traxler, S.J., concurring) No. 20-1636. Appealed from USDC at Greenville, N.C. (Louise Flanagan, J.) John West Gresham and Cheyenne Chambers for appellant; Laura Howard McHenry and Joshua Stein for appellee. 4th Cir.