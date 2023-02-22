A North Carolina statute, G.S. § 163-274(a)(9) (the Act), may be unconstitutional because it outlaws any derogatory comment “made in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity.” Such a comment may be true, and the First Amendment does not permit outlawing truthful speech. Moreover, under the Act, speakers may lie with impunity about others but not a “candidate in any primary or election.” That is textbook content discrimination.

We vacate the district court’s denial of plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, and we remand for further proceedings.

Facts

During the 2020 campaign for North Carolina Attorney General, plaintiff Grimmett appeared in an ad for the plaintiff-campaign and said, “As a survivor of sexual assault . . . when I learned that Jim O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits on a shelf leaving rapists on the streets, I had to speak out.”

The campaign was informed that a district attorney planned to present charges under the Act to a grand jury. Plaintiffs filed this action, seeking a declaratory judgment that the Act is unconstitutional and to enjoin its enforcement against them.

Plaintiffs also requested a preliminary injunction. The district court denied a preliminary injunction based on its finding that plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed on the merits.

Truthful Speech

By its plain terms, the Act criminalizes truthful derogatory statements so long as the speaker acts “in reckless disregard of [a statement’s] truth or falsity.” That is what Garrison v. Louisiana, 379 U.S. 64 (1964), holds is unconstitutional.

We reject the defendant-district attorney’s argument that “derogatory” refers exclusively to factually false statements. Neither defendant nor this court has located any source supporting her argument. Indeed, the Supreme Court of North Carolina has said that an immediately adjacent statutory provision—which, like the Act, uses the term “derogatory” and was enacted as part of the same 1931 statute—“clearly” encompasses “truthful statements.” State v. Petersilie, 432 S.E.2d 832 (N.C. 1993).

The U.S. Supreme Court has emphasized that “there is no sound principle which can make [a person] liable” for “publish[ing] the truth,” and it has announced a constitutional “rule” that “absolutely prohibits punishment of truthful criticism” even when such criticism is made with “ill will” or “actual malice.” Garrison.

Content Discrimination

The Act also limits its prohibition to statements about a certain subject (“any candidate in any primary or election”) of a particular nature or made with a particular intent (“calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election”). In doing so, the Act runs headlong into R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, 505 U.S. 377 (1992).

In R.A.V., the Supreme Court emphasized the distinction between (permissibly) regulating speech “because of [its] constitutionally proscribable content” and (impermissibly) using a category of unprotected speech as a “vehicle[] for content discrimination unrelated to [its] distinctively proscribable content.” The Court gave a telling example: “[T]he government may proscribe libel; but it may not make the further content discrimination of proscribing only libel critical of the government.”

Under R.A.V., a state may not “prohibit[] otherwise permitted speech solely on the basis of the subjects the speech addresses.” Under the Act, speakers may lie with impunity about businesspeople, celebrities, purely private citizens, or even government officials so long as the victim is not currently a “candidate in any primary or election.” That is textbook content discrimination.

Moreover, taken literally, the language of the Act means that spreading a viral falsehood hoping to end a candidate’s marriage is fine but doing the same thing becomes a crime if it is intended (in whole or in part) to doom the person’s political campaign.

As in R.A.V., the Act’s limitation to speech addressing only certain topics renders it facially unconstitutional.

Vacated and remanded.

Concurrence

(Rushing, J.) I agree that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their First Amendment claim. I therefore join the court’s opinion, which does not address the other preliminary injunction factors—likely irreparable harm, the balance of the equities, and the public interest—instead leaving them for the district court to resolve on remand.

Grimmett v. Freeman (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-014-23, 15 pp.) (Toby Heytens, J.) (Allison Jones Rushing, J., concurring) No. 22-1844. Appealed from USDC at Greensboro, N.C. (Catherine Eagles, J.) Michael Dreeben, Pressly Millen, Raymond Bennett, Samuel Hartzell, Meaghan VerGow and Jenya Godina for appellants; Joseph Edward Zeszotarski for appellee; Sarah Ludington, Amanda Martin and Christopher Brook for amicus curiae. 4th Cir.