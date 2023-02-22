Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged a town policy that violates his right to free speech: a ban on livestreaming a traffic stop by police. At the motion-to-dismiss stage, the town has not shown that the alleged policy is sufficiently grounded in and tailored to strong government interests to survive First Amendment scrutiny. However, plaintiff has not sufficiently alleged that the defendant-officers violated a clearly established right, so the officers are entitled to qualified immunity.

We affirm the district court’s grant of the officers’ motion to dismiss, but we vacate the grant of the defendant-town’s motion to dismiss.

The plaintiff-passenger has alleged that the town has a policy that prohibits an occupant from livestreaming their own traffic stop. And plaintiff’s allegation is plausible.

He supports his allegation by asserting: (1) defendant Officer Myers Parker Helms (sued in both his official and individual capacities) tried to seize his phone upon learning plaintiff was streaming to Facebook Live; (2) Officer William Blake Ellis (sued in his official capacity only) said that in the future if plaintiff broadcasts on Facebook Live his phone will be taken from him and, if plaintiff refuses to give up his phone, he will go to jail; and (3) both officers justified their efforts to prevent livestreaming using the same officer-safety rationale. It is a reasonable inference that absent a policy the two officers would not have taken the same course, for the same reason, nor would those officers have known in advance that plaintiff would face the same treatment if he tried to livestream another officer in the future.

Furthermore, recording police encounters creates information that contributes to discussion about governmental affairs. So too does livestreaming disseminate that information, often creating its own record. We thus hold that livestreaming a police traffic stop is speech protected by the First Amendment.

The town’s speech regulation only survives First Amendment scrutiny if defendants demonstrate that (1) the town has weighty enough interests at stake, (2) the policy furthers those interest and (3) the policy is sufficiently tailored to furthering those interests.

The town purports to justify the policy based on officer safety. According to defendants, livestreaming a traffic stop endangers officers because viewers can locate the officers and intervene in the encounter. They support this claim by arguing that violence against police officers has been increasing—including planned violence that uses new technologies. In defendants’ view, banning livestreaming prevents attacks or related disruptions that threaten officer safety.

Even though the town has a strong interest in protecting its officers, defendants have not done enough to show that this policy furthers or is tailored to that interest. Nor is that gap filled here by common sense or caselaw. At this stage, plaintiff has plausibly alleged that the town adopted a livestreaming policy that violates the First Amendment.

Qualified Immunity

The First Amendment right here is a passenger’s alleged right to livestream their own traffic stop. There is no controlling authority in this jurisdiction that establishes plaintiff had this right when his car was pulled over.

In addition, none of plaintiff’s out-of-jurisdiction case citations address a passenger livestreaming a police officer during their own traffic stop. Instead, they generally are about video recordings, not livestreams, and the people doing the recording tend to be bystanders, not the subjects of the stop itself.

A different balance is struck when an officer prevents a bystander from recording someone else’s traffic stop than when the officer prevents a passenger from livestreaming their own stop. Without a consensus of cases barring the latter, plaintiff cannot show that a reasonable official in Officer Helms’s shoes would understand that his actions violated the First Amendment.

Consequently, the district court was correct to dismiss the 42 U.S.C. § 1983 claim against Officer Helms in his individual capacity.

Vacated in part, affirmed in part, and remanded.

Concurrence

(Niemeyer, J.) The issues in this case arose in the context of a lawful Fourth Amendment seizure — a traffic stop — during which a person seized refused to obey the order of law enforcement officers to cease using a cell phone to communicate with others during the course of the stop. The restriction on cell-phone use was thus an aspect of the seizure, and therefore the lawfulness of the restriction is regulated by the Fourth Amendment and its jurisprudence recognizing that, when conducting traffic stops, law enforcement officers may intrude on the liberty interests of those who have been stopped, so long as the intrusion is reasonable. The issue therefore should be restated, I submit, to whether, during a lawful traffic stop, law enforcement officers may lawfully prohibit the person detained from conducting electronic communications with others.

This is a nuanced, but meaningful, adjustment to the issue addressed in the majority opinion, which is whether restrictions on electronic communications of persons detained are justified under a traditional, free-standing First Amendment analysis. While the two analyses might, but need not, lead to the same conclusion, I believe that we should apply the reasonableness test of the Fourth Amendment because the restrictions about which the plaintiff complains were imposed as a part of a lawful Fourth Amendment seizure.

