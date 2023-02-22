After entering an Alford plea to multiple breaking and entering and theft charges, defendant was sentenced to prison. Thereafter, defendant filed at least 42 pro se motions requesting (1) production of a “stenographic transcript” and taped audio recording of his plea hearing, (2) the return to defendant of certain evidence seized pursuant to a search warrant and (3) dismissal of the indictments and charges to which defendant had entered an Alford plea. The trial court found defendant’s motions meritless and, often, duplicative. After defendant ignored several warnings that a gatekeeping order would be entered, the trial court entered such an order. Under the circumstances, the trial court did not err in doing so.

The gatekeeping order is appropriately tailored to the circumstances. It is limited to 18 months and applies only to Guilford County, where defendant’s duplicative and meritless motions were filed. The order may be renewed only after defendant has had an opportunity to be heard. The scope of the order, applying to all post-conviction filings or writings bearing defendant’s name, is appropriate given that defendant’s voluminous prior filings were inconsistent in their file numbering, captioning, and styling. The order also allows the filing of any new post-conviction motions found by a reviewing resident superior court judge to have “potential merit.” Defendant has failed to demonstrate any error in the gatekeeping order.

State v. Meris (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-559-22, 6 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (William Wood, J.) Kayla Britt for the state; Clyde Junior Meris, pro se. 2022-NCCOA-888