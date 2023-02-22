When officers arrived at defendant’s house for a routine probation visit, defendant acted suspiciously. He attempted to conceal a number of items on a nightstand that he identified as being on “his side of the bed.” When asked about anything “in the residence that was cause for concern for officers or that he knew would be illegal for him to have,” defendant told the officers that there was a rifle in the bedroom closet. Officers recovered a .22 caliber rifle from the closet and .22 caliber ammunition from defendant’s nightstand. This evidence would allow a jury to infer defendant’s constructive possession of the recovered firearm. The trial court did not err by denying defendant’s motion to dismiss.

We find no error in part and no plain error in part in defendant’s conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

One probation officer testified that she was a specialist in supervising gang-related cases, but no one testified that defendant was a gang member. Further, although there was testimony that officers had seized a “black and gold” bandana from defendant’s home, and although defendant argues that these are the colors of the “Latin Kings” gang, there was no testimony about the Latin Kings at trial, nor was there any testimony linking the colors black and gold with gang activity. We find no plain error in the admission of this evidence.

State v. Griffin (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-554-22, 10 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Wayne County Superior Court (Clint Rowe, J.) Mary Maloney for the state; Caryn Strickland for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-883