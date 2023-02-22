Where defendant stole two cellphones from the same place at the same time and kept both of them until he was divested of both, under G.S. § 14-71.1 and State v. White, 322 N.C. 770, 370 S.E.2d 390 (1988), defendant could only be sentenced for one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. The trial court erred by failing to arrest judgment as to the second count.

We vacate the trial court’s judgment and remand for resentencing.

State v. Avery (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-557-22, 5 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Gregory Hayes, J.) Teresa Townsend for the state; Jarvis John Edgerton for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-874