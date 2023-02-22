In past cases, our Supreme Court has allowed cross-examination of a prosecution witness about the witness’s past mental health issues under N.C. R. Evid. 611(b); however, the Supreme Court has not eliminated a trial court’s discretion to conduct the balancing test set out in N.C. R. Evid. 403. Here, prosecution witness “Alicia” was 17 when defendant raped her and 19 when she testified. The trial court did not abuse its discretion by limiting cross-examination of Alicia regarding mental health issues she had when she was 14 years old and by excluding evidence of the mental health issues Alicia had when she was 10 years old.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions and consecutive sentences for incest and second-degree forcible rape.

While we agree with defendant that our Supreme Court declined to place a temporal limitation on the admissibility of this type of evidence in State v. Williams, 330 N.C. 711, 412 S.E.2d 359 (1992), we disagree that the passage of time is irrelevant to analysis under Rule 403, particularly when the mental health problems at issue occurred when the witness was a young child.

Defendant was allowed to conduct voir dire as an offer of proof as to the excluded records, but Alicia recalled little to nothing of her mental health and treatment as a child. On this record, we cannot conclude that the trial court abused its discretion in finding that there was little probative value to any of Alicia’s responses.

In both Williams and State v. Whaley, 362 N.C. 156, 655 S.E.2d 388 (2008), the witnesses were adults at the time of the past “mental defects” at issue. In this case, nearly half of Alicia’s lifetime had passed between her 2011 evaluation and the 2021 trial, and she had experienced the mental development inherent in becoming an adult. We are in no position to disagree with the trial court’s assessment that evidence of her mental health when she was ten years old bears little probative value as to her capacity to tell the truth as an adult, and that questioning her about diagnoses that she cannot remember, stemming from medical records provided without the benefit of expert interpretation, creates a significant risk of prejudice.

Also unlike in Williams and Whaley, where the only evidence incriminating the defendants was witness testimony, in this case Alicia’s testimony that defendant raped her was corroborated by physical evidence, including the observation by medical personnel of a white liquid in her vagina and DNA testing—undisputed by defendant—showing him as a “major contributor” to samples taken from the interior and exterior of her vagina after she reported being raped. The trial court did not err in excluding evidence of Alicia’s past mental health issues under Rule 403.

Though the American Bar Association recommends that the imposition of consecutive sentences be accompanied by a statement of reasons for the selection of consecutive terms, and though this rule has been adopted by other jurisdictions, in the absence of any such requirement imposed by the General Assembly or our Supreme Court, we will not engage in policy making by adopting defendant’s proposed rule, which would require trial courts to provide their reasoning when imposing consecutive sentences.

No prejudicial error.

State v. Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-556-22, 17 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Wilkes County Superior Court (John Craig, J.) Sherri Horner Lawrence for the state; Troy Shelton and Matthew Nis Leerberg for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-886