Even though defendant argues that a dash cam video shows no evidence of him breathing heavily when a state trooper asked him about his arrest history, the trooper testified that “you can look at the shirt, and elevated breathing, it’s visible through a T-shirt. It’s visible through some button-up shirts where the person starts breathing heavily. The carotid pulse gets to be to the point where a trooper on the outside of a car can look at a carotid pulse on the defendant in the passenger seat that it’s elevated.” This was competent evidence to support the trial court’s determination that defendant began breathing heavily.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress the evidence found during a search of his tractor-trailer.

Defendant was stopped after Trooper Daniels observed him weaving. Although Trooper Clapp stood outside the patrol car’s passenger door while defendant sat in the car as Trooper Daniels ran his database checks, a defendant is not unlawfully seized while an officer engages in the ordinary inquiries incident to a traffic stop.

Defendant also points to Trooper Clapp’s initial refusal to permit defendant to exit the patrol car to urinate during the search of his tractor-trailer as an example of his confinement. However, the competent evidence indicates that Trooper Clapp asked for a few minutes delay until he could be joined again by another officer. The trial court correctly concluded, “Defendant freely and voluntarily consent to remain in Daniel’s [sic] patrol car and answer additional questions after a warning ticket was issued to Defendant.”

Defendant contends that Trooper Daniels’ use of the word “vehicle” – when he asked defendant for consent to search – referred only to his tractor and not to his trailer. However, defendant provides no case law to support his contention.

As a federally certified trained inspector for the Motor Carrier Enforcement Section of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Trooper Daniels possessed specialized knowledge, experience and training. He testified that he developed a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity occurring after he had an opportunity to review defendant’s logbook.

Trooper Daniels testified that he was initially struck by how little driving defendant did as an owner-operator of the tractor-trailer. The logbook revealed defendant had driven approximately 24 hours during a five-day period, in an allowed window of 60-70 hours for on duty driving. Moreover, defendant told Trooper Daniels that he was now driving without a load. Trooper Daniels advised the trial court that drivers do not make money driving empty.

In addition, defendant was unable to provide the exact location to which he was going in Sanford, or the cargo scheduled to be picked up, despite being close to his destination city. Considered with defendant’s nervousness, the totality of the circumstances shows that Trooper Daniels did not violate defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights by continuing to question him after issuing a warning ticket for the weaving violation.

Affirmed.

State v. Gomez (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-558-22, 28 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Lee County Superior Court (Winston Gilchrist, J.) John Schaeffer for the state; Mark Hayes for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-882