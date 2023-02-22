When defendant was initially sentenced for interfering with an electronic monitoring device, the trial court recommended Advanced Supervised Release (ASR); however, the Department of Public Safety noted that the sentencing range was incorrect. When the trial court corrected the sentencing range, it failed to recommend ASR. The state concedes that this was a clerical error.

We remand for correction of the clerical error.

State v. Trapp (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-560-22, 6 pp.) (Darren Jackson, J.) Appealed from Rowan County District Court (Roy Marshall Bickett, J.) Maria Bruner for the state; Richard Croutharmel for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-893