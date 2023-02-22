Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Clerical Error – ASR Recommendation

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Clerical Error – ASR Recommendation

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2023

When defendant was initially sentenced for interfering with an electronic monitoring device, the trial court recommended Advanced Supervised Release (ASR); however, the Department of Public Safety noted that the sentencing range was incorrect. When the trial court corrected the sentencing range, it failed to recommend ASR. The state concedes that this was a clerical error.

We remand for correction of the clerical error.

State v. Trapp (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-560-22, 6 pp.) (Darren Jackson, J.) Appealed from Rowan County District Court (Roy Marshall Bickett, J.) Maria Bruner for the state; Richard Croutharmel for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-893


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo