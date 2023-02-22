At defendant’s sentencing hearing, the trial court erred by relying on the prosecutor’s description of defendant’s jailhouse phone call in which he urged a third party to offer the complaining witness money not to come to court. However, defendant has not shown prejudice. During sentencing, defense counsel admitted the existence of a recording of the phone call but sought to prevent the state from introducing the recording, which would have been competent evidence upon which the trial court could have relied. On appeal, defendant implies the state’s description of the call was no substitute for the call itself. Defendant cannot have it both ways.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s sentence of 97 to 129 months’ imprisonment for armed robbery or in his sentence of 38 to 58 months on consolidated charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

State v. Fincher (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-555-22, 10 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Union County Superior Court (Jonathan Perry, J.) Torrey Dixon for the state; Sarah Holladay for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-881