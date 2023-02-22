Before a train trip, Amy Sine, a person unknown to plaintiff, who was not wearing Amtrak garb, informed plaintiff that he would be on the team uncoupling a car from the train on which plaintiff was working. Plaintiff initially refused, saying he did not know Sine. However, even after plaintiff’s supervisor told him who Sine was and instructed him to comply, plaintiff refused to participate in the preparations to uncouple the car. Then, while the uncoupling was taking place, plaintiff attempted to interfere and yelled at the conductor in the presence of passengers and others. Given defendant’s evidence of insubordination, plaintiff cannot show that he was performing his job in accordance with his employer’s legitimate expectations.

We affirm summary judgment for defendant on plaintiff’s claim of race discrimination.

Plaintiff’s evidence of a white comparator who was not disciplined came in the form of hearsay, which the district properly declined to consider. In any event, the comparator’s asserted insubordination arose in the context of scheduling, which does not pose the same safety risks as plaintiff’s behavior.

Although a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) might be relevant to understanding how defendant defines and punishes insubordination, the gravamen of plaintiff’s race discrimination claim is that defendant engaged in disparate disciplinary actions in violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1981, not that defendant violated the CBA or improperly applied it to him. Since we need not interpret the CBA to resolve this case, the Railway Labor Act does not preclude us from considering plaintiff’s discrimination claim.

Giles v. National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-015-23, 12 pp.) (Henry Floyd, J.) No. 21-1887. Appealed from USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (David Keesler, USMJ) Geraldine Sumter and Chandler Bryant for appellant; Stephen Douglas Dellinger for appellees. 4th Cir.