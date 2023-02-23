Founder of firm appointed to NC commission 

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul M. Newby recently appointed Raleigh attorney Kieran J. Shanahan, founder of Shanahan Law Group PLLC, to the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission.

The commission was established by the North Caroina General Assembly in 2006 to investigate and evaluate post-conviction claims of factual innocence, according to a news release. Shanahan is one of a select group of North Carolinians to have earned appointments from all three branches of state government. Former Gov. Pat McCrory appointed Shanahan as Secretary of Crime Control and Public Safety, and he received a Legislative appointment to the Centennial Authority, where he currently serves as vice chairman.

“I consider public service a duty, obligation and privilege. The appointment to the Innocence Commission is an honor as its work is so important to ensuring fairness in the administration of justice in North Carolina,” said Shanahan in the news release.

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission is the first commission of its kind in the nation, the release stated. The Commission has reviewed over 3,000 innocence claims and conducted multiple hearings. Commissioners are called on to hear cases presented by the Commission staff and determine whether there is sufficient evidence of factual innocence to merit judicial review. Commissioners are not called on to make the final determination as to a claimant’s guilt or innocence, according to the release.

Shanahan is a former federal prosecutor and experienced senior counsel with extensive trial court experience in federal and state courts around the country, the release stated. He is a certified mediator with substantial Alternative Dispute Resolution experience. He also handles corporate compliance, professional licensing and internal investigations for professionals and corporations under regulatory scrutiny.

In 1989, he received the Director’s Award from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and was recognized as one of the outstanding federal prosecutors in the country, the release stated. Shanahan has been chosen as one of the “Top 100 Lawyers in America” by the National Trial Lawyers, is a peer-selected “Best Lawyers in America” honoree, has been recognized as a North Carolina Super Lawyer, was elected to Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite” and has been chosen “A Leader in the Law” in North Carolina. Shanahan is a past chair of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees.