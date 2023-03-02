In this wrongful death/products liability action arising out of a helicopter crash in the United Kingdom, plaintiffs sought to sue the North Carolina manufacturer of allegedly defective component parts of the tail rotor. However, plaintiffs named a nonentity as their original defendant, served process on an attorney who had not made an appearance in the case, and allowed their alias and pluries summons to expire before filing a new complaint naming the current defendant after the statute of limitations had run.

We affirm the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiffs’ complaint as time-barred.

Lechowicz v. Goodrich Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-579-22, 20 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Lisa Bell, J.) Daryl Davidson and Floyd Wisner for plaintiffs; Kirk Warner and Amelia Serrat for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-926