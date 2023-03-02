Martin & Jones names two new shareholders 

Attorneys Hunt Willis and Steven Corriveau have been named shareholders of the Raleigh law firm Martin & Jones, PLLC, according to a news release.

Willis joined the firm in August of 2013 and Corriveau joined in May of 2015.

“The future of the firm is important for our clients, but also the staff at Martin & Jones,” partner Forest Horne Horne said in the release. “John Alan and I have been investigating cases for 40 and 34 years respectively, and it’s time to make sure that there are outstanding younger lawyers who continue the traditions of excellence we’ve established at Martin & Jones long into the future.”

Willis has tried many significant personal injury cases to successful jury verdicts throughout the state and beyond, and negotiated settlements in many significant cases before and during trial.

Corriveau frequently tries cases before the North Carolina Industrial Commission, and he is expanding his role into some of the firm’s more complex civil litigation.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University, Willis was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army, where he served as a captain. He is a former intelligence officer and veteran of the Iraq War. Willis graduated cum laude from Campbell University School of Law.

Corriveau is a Raleigh native and started his legal career with the office of the North Carolina Attorney General, where he worked primarily defending the state of North Carolina in workers’ compensation cases. He graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2013. While in law school, he was recognized for earning the highest grades in both Workers’ Compensation and Sales, which included review of North Carolina’s product liability law. Corriveau attended Lenoir-Rhyne University, earning an undergraduate degree in Political Science.