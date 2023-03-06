After the statute of limitations had expired, the complaint was amended so that it changed the identity of the plaintiff. The substituted plaintiff’s claims do not relate back to the filing of the same claims asserted by the original plaintiff.

We affirm summary judgment for defendant.

This action to recover water and sewer access fees was originally timely filed, then voluntarily dismissed, and timely refiled pursuant to the savings clause in N.C. R. Civ. P. 41. However, it turned out that the plaintiff named in the original and refiled complaints, Texas corporation Gantt Construction Co., is not at all affiliated with Gary Gantt, the developer who paid the access fees. After the expiration of the three-year statute of limitations set by G.S. § 1-52(15) for recovery of an unlawful fee, the complaint was amended to substitute Gary Gantt d/b/a Gantt Construction as plaintiff.

In this case, two separate and distinct legal entities have filed pleadings as the named plaintiff: “Gantt Construction Company[,] . . . a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Texas with its principal place of business in Texas[,]” filed complaints on 11 January 2019 and on or about 28 April 2020; meanwhile, “Gary Gantt d/b/a Gantt Construction” filed the amended complaint with leave of court on 13 January 2021. It is well established that, to benefit from the one year extension provided by Rule 41 following a voluntary dismissal, the refiled suit must involve the same parties.

“Gary Gantt d/b/a Gantt Construction” is neither a corporation nor incorporated under the laws of Texas. Accordingly, we conclude that plaintiff cannot avail himself of relation back under Rule 41(a), because the second action does not involve the “same parties” as the first. Since the amended complaint was not filed until on or about 28 April 2020, after 14 November 2019—the last date plaintiff could have timely brought his action—plaintiff’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations.

Affirmed.

Gantt v. City of Hickory (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-574-22, 9 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Nathaniel Poovey, J.) James DeMay, Daniel Bryson, Scott Harris and John Hunter Bryson for plaintiff; Paul Culpepper and Timothy Swanson for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-920