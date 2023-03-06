A review of the legislative history of G.S. § 14-178 and case law concerning incest shows that our General Assembly did not intend to criminalize sexual relations between a niece and uncle who are related only by marriage.

We vacate defendant’s conviction for incest. We remand for resentencing and for correction of a clerical error. We find no error in defendant’s remaining convictions for statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

When defendant raped the victim (“Mary”), defendant was married to Mary’s mother’s sister.

By tracing the legislative history and judicial treatment of incest from 1878 to the present, we learned the following: Our legislature has actively criminalized incest since 1879, presumably in response to our Supreme Court dismissing an incest indictment because North Carolina had no incest statute. The first incest statutes criminalized carnal intercourse between an uncle and a niece, and the punishment was later increased from a misdemeanor to a felony. Our courts have repeatedly stated that our incest statutes are based on consanguinity, not affinity, except where the legislature has specified otherwise with respect to stepchildren and adopted children.

Even when it consolidated G.S. §§ 14-178 and 14-179 and significantly overhauled the punishment and sentencing for incest in 2002, the legislature did not expand the definition of incest to include familial relationships by affinity or other means. Had the legislative intent been to include a relationship of niece-in-law and uncle-in-law, it would have done so.

Furthermore, judicially expanding the definition of incest to include familial relationships by affinity or other means could lead to absurd results. Incest is defined as “sexual intercourse between persons so closely related that marriage is illegal[.]” The Merriam-Webster Dictionary 251 (2019). Expanding the scope of § 14-178 to include a niece-in-law would mean that, while an individual could marry their niece-in-law where certain age restrictions do not prohibit otherwise, that individual would be guilty of incest if the marriage were consummated. We thus conclude that the term “niece” in § 14-178 does not encompass a niece by affinity for the purposes of incest as criminalized by that statute.

In this case, because Mary is not defendant’s niece by consanguinity, Mary is not defendant’s niece as contemplated by § 14-178, and the trial court erred by denying defendant’s motion to dismiss the incest charge.

Prior to sentencing, the trial court orally dismissed defendant’s conviction of sexual activity by a substitute parent. However, the judgment and subsequent modified judgment indicate that defendant was convicted of sexual activity by a substitute parent. Accordingly, we remand for correction of this clerical error.

No error in part; vacated in part; remanded for resentencing and for correction of judgment.

State v. Palacio (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-026-23, 29 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Charles Henry, J.) Benjamin Szany for the state; John Carella for defendant. N.C. App.