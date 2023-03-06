Defendant’s probation expired 700 days prior to the probation revocation hearing, and the trial court made no finding of good cause to revoke defendant’s probation after expiration of his probationary term. When the trial court fails to make a finding of good cause under G.S. § 15A-1344(f)(3), this court may only remand where the record contains sufficient evidence to permit the necessary finding of reasonable efforts by the state to have conducted the probation revocation hearing earlier. The state concedes that the appropriate remedy under these facts is to vacate without remand.

Vacated.

State v. Lytle (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-025-23, 4 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Alan Thornburg, J.) Jason Christopher Yoder for defendant; Cheryl Kaminiski for the state. N.C. App.