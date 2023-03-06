Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Past Expiration – No Good Cause Finding

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 6, 2023

Defendant’s probation expired 700 days prior to the probation revocation hearing, and the trial court made no finding of good cause to revoke defendant’s probation after expiration of his probationary term. When the trial court fails to make a finding of good cause under G.S. § 15A-1344(f)(3), this court may only remand where the record contains sufficient evidence to permit the necessary finding of reasonable efforts by the state to have conducted the probation revocation hearing earlier. The state concedes that the appropriate remedy under these facts is to vacate without remand.

Vacated.

State v. Lytle (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-025-23, 4 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Alan Thornburg, J.) Jason Christopher Yoder for defendant; Cheryl Kaminiski for the state. N.C. App.


