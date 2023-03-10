In this case arising from plaintiff’s injury when shelving in defendant’s store fell on him, the pro se plaintiff initially demanded a jury trial. However, he waived that right by participating in a bench trial without bringing his jury-trial demand to the notice of the court.

Plaintiff’s appeal is dismissed.

Plaintiff sought to enter into evidence a printout of emails referring to settlement discussions, but the trial court excluded the printouts. Because plaintiff has made no offer of proof as to what the communication would have shown, he has failed to preserve this issue for appellate review.

On the day of trial, plaintiff served discovery requests on defendant. Although plaintiff brought his motion to the trial court’s attention, he did not request a ruling on this issue at the hearing. Consequently, this issue was not preserved for appellate review.

Guerra v. Harbor Freight Tools (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-019-23, 9 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Larry Archie, J.) Jesse Guerra, pro se; Jeremy Sugg for defendant. N.C. App.