In this case arising out of the sale of a business, the trial court held that the plaintiff-buyer’s fraud and misrepresentation claims against the defendant-agent were collaterally estopped by a bankruptcy court dismissal of the same claims against the defendant-seller. However, the bankruptcy court order has been vacated on appeal; hence, the bankruptcy court order no longer has any effect. As a result, the bankruptcy order no longer collaterally estops plaintiff’s claims against the defendant-agent.

We vacate the trial court’s grant of summary judgment for the agent. Remanded.

First Recovery, LLC v. Unlimited Rec-Rep, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-017-23, 7 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Graham Shirley, J.) John Austin for plaintiffs; Alycen Moss and Travis Ray Joyce for defendant. N.C. App.