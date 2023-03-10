Defendant’s presentence report (PSR) recommended a sentencing enhancement because defendant possessed a firearm in connection with his larceny of a car, but the issue of whether defendant had stolen the car – in which he fled from police – came into question at the sentencing hearing. Although the trial court erred when it allowed the prosecution to come up with a different basis for the enhancement – defendant’s failure to stop for a blue light – on the fly at the sentencing hearing, since defense counsel argued against this new basis without seeking a continuance or the issuance of a revised PSR, the error was harmless.

We affirm defendant’s enhanced sentence.

While defendant should have received notice earlier, he did receive notice before sentencing. And as a result, he had the opportunity to contest the validity and applicability of the enhancement based on the blue-light offense before it was used in calculating his advisory sentencing range. Moreover, he has not identified any prejudice resulting from the untimeliness of the notice. He made every argument in the district court before sentencing that he now makes on appeal to oppose basing the enhancement on the blue-light offense, and he has identified no other argument or process that was foreclosed and that could have helped his position.

Our good colleague in partial dissent asserts that because of the erroneous delay, defendant was “actually prejudiced because he is now serving a 99-month sentence,” which is 12 months longer than a sentence that could be imposed “absent the four-level enhancement.” That position, however, implies that had there been no delay, defendant would not have received the 99-month sentence. That conclusion does not logically follow because the 99-month sentence was grounded on the merits of the four-level enhancement, not on the delay.

In the circumstances of this case, the delay did not cause defendant any prejudice, and he has claimed none. We therefore conclude that while the delayed notice was error, it was harmless error and therefore “must be disregarded.” Fed. R. Crim. P. 52(a). Accordingly, we reject defendant’s request that we order resentencing based on the procedural error.

A U.S.S.G. § 2K2.1(b)(6)(B) enhancement is designed to ensure that a defendant receive more severe punishment for a firearm offense when he commits a separate felony offense that is rendered more dangerous by the presence of the firearm. Although defendant argues the presence of a firearm in the car did not facilitate his flight from police, he does not dispute that the firearm was within arm’s reach while he was fleeing.

The district court recognized that firearm possession can embolden a defendant even when the defendant does not attempt to use the firearm. We cannot conclude that the court clearly erred in finding that defendant possessed the firearm in connection with the failure to stop for the blue light. Not only could the presence of the firearm embolden defendant, but his blue-light offense was also rendered more dangerous by the nearby presence of the firearm.

Affirmed.

Dissent

(King, J.) There is a striking procedural similarity between the sentencing and appellate proceedings in this case. In each situation, the issue resolved was neither properly raised nor briefed in a timely manner.

In the district court, defendant’s sentence was enhanced on a new and alternative theory — supported by the so-called “blue-light offense” — which was not identified in the PSR, was not noticed to defendant by the government, and was never mentioned in any submission prior to sentencing. And in the appellate proceedings, the majority has resolved defendant’s appeal on another new and alternative theory — that is, harmless error — which was neither timely raised nor argued by its beneficiary, the government. Indeed, harmless error was first raised by our court’s questioning during oral argument of defendant’s appeal.

The burden rested on the government to show that the sentencing error was harmless. Inexplicably, the majority flips that burden on its head and rules today that it is defendant who must show prejudice. In fact, defendant has done so, given that he is serving a sentence that is likely 12 months longer than he would be serving absent the four-level enhancement.

The majority fails to acknowledge that, by not timely objecting to the PSR, the government invited the sentencing error. Although the majority highlights the fact that defense counsel failed to seek a postponement or a revised PSR, it was the government that was obliged to do so. The obligations that were legally on the government have been turned upside down and applied against defendant.

United States v. Hodge, 902 F.2d 420 (4th Cir. 2018), and United States v. Benton, 24 F.4th 209 (4th Cir. 2022), stand for the proposition that a criminal defendant must be given adequate notice — in the PSR — of any predicate offense that could support a sentence enhancement. Yet the majority invokes harmless error and concludes that, because defendant’s lawyer had a brief opportunity during the sentencing hearing (without any preparation) to contest the blue-light theory, the mandate for adequate notice to defendant of that theory is essentially irrelevant. A faithful reading of Hodge and Benton reveals the flaw of that prejudice analysis: the purpose of providing a defendant with adequate notice prior to sentencing is to afford him an opportunity to meaningfully contest the noticed issues, both before and during sentencing.

Now, despite Hodge and Benton, prosecutors can simply raise new theories outside the PSR, during the sentencing hearing, and suffer no adverse consequences.

United States v. Dix (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-018-23, 23 pp.) (Paul Niemeyer, J.) (Robert King, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) No. 19-4725. Appealed from USDC at Columbia, S.C. (Michelle Childs, J.) Kimberly Harvey Albro for appellant; Lamar Fyall, Rhett DeHart and Casey Rankin Smith for appellee. 4th Cir.