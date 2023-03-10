The statute pursuant to which defendant pled guilty was thereafter ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Although defendant’s plea agreement waived his right to contest his conviction except in situations not present here, since the conduct to which he pled guilty is no longer criminal, it would be a miscarriage of justice to enforce the waiver. Moreover, although defendant procedurally defaulted by failing to appeal, he had no way of predicting the sea change in the law, and imprisoning him for conduct that the law does not make criminal prejudices defendant.

We reverse the district court’s denial of defendant’s 28 U.S.C. § 2255 motion. We remand with instructions to vacate defendant’s 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) conviction and for further proceedings.

Background

Defendant participated in the 2011 robbery of a barbecue restaurant. He adamantly refused to plead guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and a violation of § 924(c) (discharging a firearm) predicated on substantive Hobbs Act robbery. In 2012, he ultimately agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and a violation of § 924(c) predicated on conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery.

Johnson v. United States, 576 U.S. 591 (2015), struck down the residual clause of the Armed Career Criminal Act as unconstitutionally vague, and Welch v. United States, 578 U.S. 120 (2016), held Johnson retroactively applicable on collateral review. United States v. Davis, 139 S. Ct. 2319 (2019), held that the residual clause of § 924(c), too, was unconstitutionally vague.

Based on these decisions, defendant seeks vacatur of his § 924(c) conviction.

Discussion

The government concedes the invalidity of defendant’s § 924(c) conviction predicated on Hobbs Act conspiracy. However, the government relies on the plea agreement’s waiver of the right to contest the conviction and sentence except on grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel or prosecutorial misconduct.

We can refuse to enforce such a waiver in limited circumstances, such as when enforcing the appeal waiver would result in a miscarriage of justice. To establish such a miscarriage of justice, a defendant need only make a cognizable claim of actual innocence. Since Hobbs Act conspiracy no longer qualifies as a predicate offense for a § 924(c) conviction, defendant has made a cognizable claim of actual innocence and so has satisfied the miscarriage-of-justice requirement.

The government also contends that procedural default bars consideration of defendant’s claim on the merits. Two showings excuse a procedural default: (1) actual innocence or (2) cause and actual prejudice. Because we find cause and actual prejudice, we need not consider actual innocence.

At the time defendant pled guilty and was sentenced, the Supreme Court had affirmatively upheld the constitutionality of residual clauses like the one at issue here. When defendant pled guilty, precedent had effectively foreclosed the claim defendant now asserts. It was not until 2015, when the Court decided Johnson, that the claim became reasonably available.

Accordingly, prior to 2015, there was almost certainly no reasonable basis upon which an attorney previously could have urged a court to adopt the position ultimately endorsed in Johnson. Thus, defendant has established cause for his procedural default.

The Supreme Court has yet to define the exact contours of prejudice in the § 2255 procedural-default context. However, defendant’s § 924(c) conviction subjects him to imprisonment for conduct that the law does not make criminal. Such a circumstance inherently results in a complete miscarriage of justice and presents exceptional circumstances that justify collateral relief under § 2255.

However, the government argues, and the district court held, that defendant cannot establish prejudice because, had defendant “raised his constitutional challenge” at or prior to sentencing, the government “would not have dismissed the . . . § 924(c) charge predicated on the Hobbs Act robbery,” and defendant “likely would have received the same sentence.” This is so, the government contends, because the dismissed § 924(c) count was based on an (also dismissed) substantive Hobbs Act robbery count, which could constitute a valid predicate. The dissent, too, espouses this theory. But where the record in a case shows that a count of conviction is now invalid, no precedent authorizes a court to then rely on a dismissed count to negate that demonstrated prejudice.

Reversed and remanded.

Dissent

(Wilkinson, J.) Sacrificing the rule of finality of judgments, the majority has laid down a per se rule that, when a statute pursuant to which a defendant has pled guilty is subsequently invalidated, prejudice is automatic irrespective of whether the relevant facts establish it.

Defendant was originally charged by a grand jury with Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and a § 924(c) count predicated on the substantive offense. Defendant has never denied that he committed these offenses. Consequently, there is no substantial likelihood that defendant would not have pleaded guilty to the § 924(c) count predicated on substantive Hobbs Act robbery had the conspiracy-predicated § 924(c) count been unavailable.

The majority has stripped the government of the benefit of its bargain. It is no answer that the majority implies that the government could move to reinstate the counts that it dismissed pursuant to defendant’s plea agreement. The statute that allows the government to move to reinstate dismissed counts only permits it to do so after the guilty plea has been “vacated on the motion of the defendant.” 18 U.S.C. § 3296(a)(3). The case is then reset to square one and the virtue of finality is thereby undermined. The majority thus allows the vacatur of defendant guilty plea and the attendant subversion of the parties’ bargain—all without a showing of actual prejudice.

United States v. McKinney (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-021-23, 39 pp.) (Diana Gribbons Motz, S.J.) (Harvie Wilkinson, J., dissenting) No. 20-6396. Appealed from USDC at Asheville, N.C. (Martin Reidinger, C.J.) Ann Loraine Hester and Anthony Martinez for appellant; Anthony Joseph Enright and Andrew Murray for appellee. 4th Cir.