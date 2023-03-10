For a year and 12 days in the midst of petitioner’s life sentence for two murders, South Carolina law would have allowed for the possibility of parole in petitioner’s case; however, that law was repealed well before it could have applied to petitioner. A 2004 letter from the Department of Correction to petitioner made clear that petitioner is ineligible for parole because his 1992 murder convictions followed a 1979 armed-robbery conviction, and pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 24-21-640, a defendant convicted of a violent crime who has previously been convicted of another violent crime is not eligible for parole. Petitioner received the limited process required by the U.S. Constitution for a parole-eligibility determination.

We affirm the district court’s rejection of petitioner’s contention that the temporary change in South Carolina parole-eligibility law in 1994 permanently “vested” his parole eligibility.

Torrence v. Lewis (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-022-23, 13 pp.) (James Wynn, J.) No. 21-7161. Appealed from USDC at Orangeburg, S.C. (Bryan Harwell, C.J.) Allison Krause Elder for appellant; Matthew Buchanan for appellee. 4th Cir.