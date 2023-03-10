Although police used a suggestive show-up procedure for witnesses to identify defendant as one of the two men who robbed a strip club, other evidence clearly linked defendant to the robbery.

We affirm defendant’s convictions for Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Facts

A strip club was robbed on the afternoon of September 10, 2009. One victim was shot and killed. The cash stolen by the robbers included a stack of $1 bills.

Club patron Randy Hamilton testified that he saw a dark blue pickup truck leaving the club in the minutes after the incident. Moments later, police Officer William Secondi spotted the truck traveling at a high rate of speed and followed it until it crashed. A hoodie and a knit cap with defendant’s DNA on them were found inside the truck.

Defendant climbed out of the truck, ran, and was apprehended. The jeans defendant was wearing when he was arrested had distinctive markings that were similar to those on the pants worn by the smaller suspect on the surveillance video.

Police also found Hamilton’s wallet inside the truck, and Kevin Bishop – the driver of the truck – had Hamilton’s and club manager Michael Johnson’s cell phones in his pockets when he was arrested. A total of $355, including 15 $1 bills, was found inside the truck, and defendant had $186, including 36 $1 bills, in his pockets at the time of his arrest.

Defendant was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car. Homicide detective Camila Hopkins had 14 witnesses brought from the club, one by one, to see if they recognized defendant when he emerged from the car. Two of the 14 positively identified defendant, and they testified at trial.

Discussion

Show-ups are suggestive of guilt, and the witnesses’ identifications of defendant as one of the perpetrators of the robbery were not sufficiently reliable to withstand the suggestiveness of the show-ups. The district court should not have permitted testimony about those identifications.

Nonetheless, given the other evidence – defendant’s presence in and flight from the vehicle seen leaving the club after the robbery, defendant’s DNA found inside the truck and on clothing matching that worn by the robbers, and the small bills (including 36 $1 bills) found in defendant’s pockets – the district court’s error was harmless.

In addition, the district court abused its discretion in allowing defendant to be questioned about the business card of the victim’s probation officer, which was found in defendant’s pocket but returned to him by an officer who did not believe the card had evidentiary value. The best evidence rule required the government to produce the card or to demonstrate that it could not be found, something the government did not do. However, given the other evidence against defendant, this error was also harmless.

Finally, we agree with several of our sister circuits that Hobbs Act robbery cannot be committed recklessly but instead requires intentional conduct. Therefore, Borden v. United States, 141 S. Ct. 1817 (2021), did not render untenable our holding in United States v. Mathis, 932 F.3d 242 (4th Cir. 2019), that Hobbs Act robbery qualifies as a “crime of violence” pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(3)(A).

Affirmed.

Concurrence

(Rushing, J.) I am not convinced that the show-up identification procedure was so impermissibly suggestive as to give rise to a very substantial likelihood of misidentification.

Officers began bringing witnesses to view defendant in person promptly upon capturing him, less than two hours after the robbery and murder at Club Nikki’s. Officers brought 14 witnesses to view defendant one by one. Each viewed him with only Detective Hopkins present and without knowing if any other witness had made an identification.

While this procedure prolonged the show-up, it also increased its reliability. It eliminated the possibility that witnesses would influence each other and decreased any sense of pressure from law enforcement officers to make an identification.

Detective Hopkins gave each witness instructions that mitigated the potential suggestiveness of the show-up. Hopkins testified that she told the witnesses “[t]hat the person that they’re going to view here in a moment may or may not be the person involved. That it was important for them to not feel as if they had to make an identification. That it was just as important to eliminate someone that was, you know, innocent as to identify somebody that was the perpetrator.”

Because this show-up procedure, considered as a whole, was not impermissibly suggestive, any potential for misidentification was properly left for testing by a course of cross-examination at trial.

United States v. Ivey (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-019-23, 34 pp.) (Stephanie Thacker, J.) (Allison Jones Rushing, J., concurring in part & concurring in the judgment) No. 18-4296. Appealed from USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Max Cogburn, J.) James Patrick McLoughlin for appellant; Amy Elizabeth Ray and William Stetzer for appellee. 4th Cir.