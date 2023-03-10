Plaintiffs’ decedent (Decedent) was a graduate student who would have been leaving defendant’s employ and returning to school in August 2018, had he not died while working for defendant in July. The wages Decedent earned while working for defendant would have been his only wages for 2018, so the Industrial Commission was right to use the fifth method set out in G.S. § 97-2(5) to calculate Decedent’s average weekly wage, dividing Decedent’s total wages by 52 weeks. Using the third method (dividing Decedent’s total wages by the time he worked for defendant) would not have been fair to defendant.

We affirm the Commission’s decision to use the fifth method; however, we vacate the award and remand for recalculation of Decedent’s average weekly wage. Defendants failed to preserve for appeal their challenge to the Commission’s admission of testimony from plaintiff’s expert witness, so we dismiss defendants’ appeal.

Using the fifth method of § 97-2(5), the Commission should have begun with the total wages Decedent would have earned if he had not died. Instead, the Commission began with the total wages Decedent actually earned – through his death on 29 July 2018 – yet divided those wages by the entire time Decedent planned to work – through his planned resignation to return to school.

On remand, the Commission is instructed to find, based on competent evidence, the date Decedent would have ended his employment with the defendant-employer, had he not died; determine Decedent’s “total earnings” based on his start date of 17 May 2018 and the date Decedent would have ended his employment; calculate Decedent’s average weekly wage by dividing Decedent’s “total earnings” by 52; enter a new opinion and award consistent with these findings and conclusions.

Gilliam v. Foothills Temporary Employment (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-018-23, 15 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. Christian Ayers, John Ayers and Matthew Hobbs for plaintiffs; Gregory Horner and Allegra Sinclair for defendants. N.C. App.