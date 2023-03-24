Even though the respondent-Father has engaged in therapeutic services to address his mental health needs, he still has difficulty regulating his anger, blames others for his actions, and abuses alcohol and marijuana. Clear, cogent and convincing evidence supports the trial court’s findings and conclusions that (1) it is likely that Father would neglect “Alan” if the child were returned to his care, (2) Father is incapable of providing for Alan’s proper care and supervision and (3) Father lacks the ability or willingness to establish a safe home for Alan.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re A.W. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-039-23, 17 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Orange County District Court (Sherri Murrell, J.) Deana Fleming for petitioner; Stacie Knight for guardian ad litem; Robert Ewing for respondent. N.C. App.