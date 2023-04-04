When plaintiff moved for leave to amend her complaint on 29 October 2020, (1) two and a half years had passed since plaintiff initiated this action, (2) she had already amended her compliance once nearly two years prior, (3) plaintiff proposed to add a new cause of action for negligent infliction of emotional distress, (4) discovery had long been finished, (5) witnesses had been scheduled and (6) trial preparation had been completed. The trial court correctly concluded that defendants would have been materially prejudiced if plaintiff were allowed to amend her complaint again.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of (1) plaintiff’s motion to amend her complaint; (2) her claims for injunctive relief, breach of contract and nominal damages related to two alleged incidents of trespass; and (3) her motion for reconsideration.

This dispute began when the plaintiff-property owner was building a home and the defendant-homeowners’ association (HOA) and members of its architectural control committee insisted that her windows have “muntins”: vertical and horizontal grids within the windows. An order by the trial court limited the times defendants could enter plaintiff’s property to inspect it.

Plaintiff asserts that, on 12 December 2019, she personally witnessed defendants Conklin and Williams driving on her property in a silver Nissan outside of the hours allowed by the trial court’s order, and she was able to capture an image of them doing so. At trial, the court considered a zoomed-in image of the ear of one of the passengers in the silver Nissan and compared that image to the ear of defendant Williams, who was present in the courtroom. On cross-examination, plaintiff conceded it was difficult to draw a comparison between the ear seen in the image and Williams’ ear, stating, it is “not like it’s elf ears. . . [i]t’s an ear.” Plaintiff further conceded she knew neither Williams nor Conklin drove a Nissan.

With respect to a second incident, the only evidence plaintiff put forth was a statement made by defense counsel: “[T]hey walked in to take a look at the status of construction.” Taken in context, counsel was explaining Conklin and Williams looked inside plaintiff’s home in order to determine whether to grant her an extension of time to complete construction. The preliminary injunction in this case did not prohibit defendants from looking inside plaintiff’s home to assess the progress of construction. More importantly, a statement by counsel is not proper evidence.

Among plaintiff’s arguments for reconsideration were that the trial court erred when it did not deem the subdivision’s declaration “ambiguous and unenforceable” due to the varying definitions of what constitutes a “muntin,” and the trial court’s refusal to consider a letter “from the window companies showing muntins no longer exist.” Because this evidence was available to plaintiff at the time of trial, the trial court did not err when it denied plaintiff’s motion under N.C. R. Civ. P. 59.

Affirmed.

Staley v. Waterbury Association, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-056-23, 13 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (William Davis, J.) Shasta Staley, pro se; Margaret Chase for defendants. N.C. App. Unpub.