During defendant’s police interview, there was a brief moment when one detective aggressively called defendant a liar, and there were questions about his wife’s knowledge of defendant’s infidelity while she was ill. These actions appeared to be the exception to the custodial interview as a whole, and the totality of the circumstances instead point to a voluntary confession.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, one count of sexual offense with a child by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.

At one point in the interview, defendant stated his belief the detectives already had an opinion about him, and he said “a lawyer would tell him what, and what not, to say ‘to protect [his] own benefits.’” Defendant argues the statement regarding the lawyer was enough to indicate his desire to have counsel. However, requests for counsel must be unambiguous and clear with no exceptions.

While defendant points out that, when he confessed, he was in custody, he had no prior arrests, the detectives “repeated accusations,” he repeatedly denied guilt for 45 minutes, and detectives inquired about his wife’s knowledge of defendant’s infidelity when she was in bad health. Yet, the trial court found that defendant was arrested at the time of the custodial interview, the room was seemingly comfortable, defendant was provided with water, his handcuffs were removed, the detectives communicated multiple times his right to access counsel, the detectives’ persona was calm and controlled the majority of the custodial interview (other than the finding one of the detectives communicated aggressively at one point), the length of the interview was 45 minutes before defendant made a confession, no deceptive practices or promises were made by the detectives, and defendant appeared mentally and physical able-bodied and unpressured given the context of the serious charges against him. Further, familiarity or a lack thereof is not a direct inference from the fact an accused has no prior criminal history.

The trial court’s findings support its conclusion that defendant’s confession was voluntary.

No error.

State v. Maness (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-058-23, 14 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Bradford Long, J.) Tracy Nayer for the state; Nicholas Woomer-Deters for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.