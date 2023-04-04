Where defendant caused a head-on collision by driving on the wrong side of an interstate highway, such reckless driving asserted by an experienced state trooper was reasonable grounds for belief that defendant was driving while impaired. The trial court did not err in concluding the investigating trooper’s application established probable cause for a search warrant concerning defendant’s blood-alcohol test results from the hospital.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for second-degree murder by vehicle, aggravated death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and careless and reckless driving.

Since a hospital employee’s taking and testing of defendant’s blood was a medical decision, the test results were for treatment purposes and were not testimonial. Accordingly, defendant’s inability to cross-examine the hospital employee did not violate the Confrontation Clause, and the trial court properly allowed a prosecution expert to testify about conclusions he reached based on the blood test results.

Because evidence of a defendant’s prior traffic-related convictions is admissible to prove the malice element in a second-degree murder prosecution based on vehicular homicide, defendant’s driving records were appropriately admitted to prove malice. Therefore, the trial court did not err in finding the evidence was “within the coverage of [N.C. R. Evid.] 404(b).”

Evidence that defendant was driving recklessly while intoxicated is such relevant evidence as a reasonable mind might accept as adequate to support the conclusion that defendant’s actions showed disregard of human life. Therefore, there is substantial evidence to conclude defendant acted with malice when the victim was killed. Accordingly, the trial court did not err in denying defendant’s motion to dismiss the second-degree murder charge.

No error.

State v. Bobbitt (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-057-23, 15 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Granville County Superior Court (Josephine Davis, J.) Michelle Liguori for defendant; Kathryne Hathcock and Christopher Brooks for the state. N.C. App. Unpub.