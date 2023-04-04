While it is true the parties had a history of poor communication regarding the medical needs of their daughter, the trial court’s order modifying custody was based solely on factors which occurred after a prior custody order. These factors included the plaintiff-Husband’s failure to give his daughter her Flovent prescription, his use of physical violence and verbal abuse towards the defendant-Wife during custody exchanges, and additional conflicts related to COVID-19 health protocols. The trial court found these events constituted a substantial change in circumstances warranting modification. Each of these findings is supported by the evidence.

We affirm the trial court’s order limiting Husband’s visitation.

Husband takes issue with the trial court’s failure to find the connection between Husband’s failure to give his daughter medication and her resulting medical issues. However, it was not necessary to provide such opinion. The trial court reasonably concluded that a logical connection existed between the daughter’s worsening respiratory issues and Husband’s failure to provide her asthma inhaler and medication as prescribed.

Lastly, Husband argues that the trial court abused its discretion when it found that a parenting coordinator or sole legal custody were appropriate solutions, yet it ordered neither. We disagree. Because the daughter’s medical well-being was largely contingent upon which parent had custody, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it modified custody to best meet her medical needs.

Kim v. Washburn (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-055-23, 7 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Michelle Fletcher, J.) Carolyn Woodruff, Jessica Snowbeger Bullock and Michael Yin for plaintiff; Amiel Rossabi, Gavin Reardon and Catherine Stalker for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.