Plaintiff was injured at an aviation career day when his introductory flight crashed at takeoff. The flight instructor, who was also severely injured and has no memory of the flight, testified at deposition that his standard practice would never allow a first-time flyer to have his hands on the controls during takeoff. However, plaintiff testified that he only had his hands on the controls because the flight instructor told him to do so. These discrepancies are properly resolved by a jury.

We reverse summary judgment for defendants.

The remaining forecasted evidence, taken in the light most favorable to plaintiff, shows the flight instructor, Jake Parsons, “instruct[ed plaintiff] . . . to either push in or pull out [the yoke]” during takeoff. Under Parsons’ “instructions”, plaintiff drove the plane to the runway. Once they reached the runway, Parsons provided further guidance on how to “cause liftoff for the plane.” Further, there is ample evidence that it was common for pilots to allow passengers to have their hands on the controls during discovery flights, and pilots allowed other participants of the career day event to have their hands on the controls during their introductory flights.

On one hand, it is possible a jury could find plaintiff acted as an ordinarily prudent person would have under the same or similar circumstances, as indeed other participants of the career day had, in following the instructions of Parsons and fully participating in the discovery flight. On the other hand, it is also possible a jury could find plaintiff had a reasonable alternative by not participating in the flight, or allowing Parsons to control the plane. We therefore reverse the trial court’s order granting summary judgment in favor of defendants.

