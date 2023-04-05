SHARE, Advocacy Center to share space 

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy officially recently welcomed SHARE Charlotte as a new tenant of the Advocacy Center, at a special event held with CEO Toussaint Romain and SHARE’s managing director, Melissa Hovey.

Both leaders discussed the importance of strengthening community-based solutions at an event hosted at their shared space located at 5535 Albemarle Road in Charlotte, according to a news release. SHARE Charlotte connects and supports more than 600 local nonprofits with engagement opportunities, one of whom is The Advocacy Center which pursues justice for those in need. Learn more at charlottelegaladvocacy.org and sharecharlotte.org.

Sharing space in The Advocacy Center’s new east Charlotte location will increase SHARE Charlotte’s visibility in a diverse and growing part of Charlotte that is highly accessible. Likewise The Advocacy Center will benefit from increased awareness among SHARE Charlotte’s vast network of nonprofit partners which have the potential to create partnerships and synergy for the benefit of The Advocacy Center’s client base. Both organizations are committed to fostering a spirit of networking and relationship building with the Charlotte community in mind.

“The vision of Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is to build a just community where all people are treated fairly and have access to legal representation to meet their basic human needs. We cannot achieve that vision alone,” said Romain in the release. “SHARE supports like minded nonprofit organizations in Charlotte and beyond with opportunities to connect, grow and thrive.”

“The need in our community is so great. In order to empower Charlotte neighbors to achieve safety, security and stability, it takes every agency and organization working closely together,” said Hovey. “We are excited about the natural intersections that will occur from sharing space.”

Volunteers are cornerstone for both The Advocacy Center and SHARE Charlotte, which thrive due to the involvement of the Charlotte public, once ranked eleventh in the nation for volunteerism. In 2022, The Advocacy Center coordinated over 6,000 pro bono hours from attorneys and law firms to help clients with issues ranging from asylum and immigration support, to criminal record expunction and estate planning. That same year, SHARE coordinated 4,200 volunteer opportunities for nonprofit organizations like Classroom Central and Roof Above.

SHARE Charlotte started as a single platform built for Charlotteans to find and connect with local nonprofits who need support and volunteers. In December 2012, that platform went live with 87 nonprofit partners. In ten years, the platform has grown to 624 nonprofit partners, representing approximately 85% of all active 501c3 organizations in Mecklenburg County. SHARE’s community-wide giving campaigns and events have influenced $42 million in financial support to local nonprofits and 22,000 volunteer opportunities.