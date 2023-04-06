NCCU to host SJREI gala 

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law will host the Social Justice and Racial Equity Institute (SJREI) gala on April 15, 2023, at the NCCU Student Center, 500 Nelson St. Irving Joyner, legendary civil rights lawyer and NCCU law professor, will serve as the keynote speaker, according to a news release.

The gala aims to bring together community leaders, social justice advocates and legal experts who are committed to working together in the spirit of social and racial equity.

Established in 2022, the institute addresses systemic racism and other forms of inequality through interdisciplinary problem solving that researches the legacy of racial injustice and advances a just and prosperous society for all people. Guided by a variety of values, ranging from integrity and collaboration to vested community engagement, it focuses on issues of economic, housing, health, education and criminal justices.

“NCCU School of Law has been educating social justice advocates for over 80 years and most of our graduates accept public service positions, so the initiative aligns with our mission,” said Malik Edwards, interim dean of NCCU’s School of Law, in the release. “With all the turmoil occurring throughout the world, we are using our resources to help bring about a world that is more just and less racist. Our Social Justice and Racial Equity Institute will help us to achieve that goal.”

The SJREI will also establish a research center to conduct and sponsor empirical research, draft and publish white papers, and host conferences and workshops on social justice issues. Guided by its research and workshops, the SJREI will work with community partners to engage in social impact initiatives that provide direct assistance to individuals and communities in need.

To learn more about NCCU’s Social Justice and Racial Equity Institute and to purchase tickets for the gala, visit law.nccu.edu or email [email protected] The deadline to purchase tickets is April 3, 2023.