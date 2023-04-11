The plaintiff-limited partners brought direct, individual claims against the defendant-limited partnership and maintained those claims despite the fact that defendant repeatedly pointed out that plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the claims they asserted. Only when defendant sought an award of attorneys’ fees under G.S. § 6-21.5 did plaintiffs argue for an extension of law: Plaintiffs argued that because the limited partnership agreement was incorporated by reference in the amended complaint, “defendants could easily deduce that there was only one way not to violate Section 14.5 after the actions they had taken and that was for [defendant Cumberland County Hospital System, Inc. (owner of the general partner)] to have successfully sought to modify or amend the [partnership] Agreement, [which] in turn could only be done by the use of Section 19.1 which required a vote of two-thirds in interest of the limited partners.”

However, we are bound by the trial court’s unchallenged determination that all claims brought against defendants were alleged breaches of Section 14.5, Section 10.1, and Article XII of the partnership agreement, which plaintiffs brought in their individual capacities. Also unchallenged is the trial court’s conclusion that plaintiffs lacked standing to bring direct, individual claims for these alleged breaches. We are further bound by the trial court’s finding that plaintiffs’ “good faith argument” concerns a non-pleaded breach of the partnership agreement. Thus, we disagree with plaintiffs’ assertion that the trial court abused its discretion.

We affirm the Business Court’s award of $599,262 in attorneys’ fees as costs.

