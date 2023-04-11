When defendants hired plaintiff for remote work, he lived in California. However, when plaintiff decided to relocate to North Carolina, the corporate defendants supported his move and thereafter both directed his work in North Carolina and benefitted from it. It was also in North Carolina that the corporate defendants allegedly breached plaintiff’s employment agreement by revoking fully vested shares that they had promised plaintiff during employment negotiations to incentivize him to accept his position. Given these facts, North Carolina may exercise specific jurisdiction over the corporate defendants.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed the trial court’s denial of the corporate defendants’ motion to dismiss under N.C. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(2). However, we affirm the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial court’s denial of the individual defendants’ Rule 12(b)(2) motion to dismiss.

Plaintiff’s pleadings and affidavit do not provide a factual basis to conclude that the individual defendants themselves engaged in sufficient activities giving rise to or related to the subject matter of the claims to be subjected to jurisdiction in North Carolina.

Schaeffer v. SingleCare Holdings, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-005-23, 25 pp.) (Anita Earls, J.) Appealed from Orange County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) Joseph Hjelt and Michael Kornbluth for plaintiff; Julia Ambrose, Charles Levin and Mark Eisen for defendant; Sara McGhee, Lauren Newton, Jennifer Spyker and David Schiller for amicus curiae. N.C. S. Ct.