Once the trial court ruled that defendant had failed to make out a prima facie challenge under Batson v. Kentucky, 476 U.S. 79 (1986), the Batson inquiry should have concluded. Accordingly, we do not consider the state’s post facto reply to the trial court’s request for race-neutral explanations for the state’s peremptory challenges of Black jurors.

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld the trial court’s determination that there was no Batson error in this case.

The record shows that both defendant and the victim, as well as at least one key witness, were Black; the state exercised two peremptory strikes during selection of the initial 12 jurors, one on a white prospective juror and one on a Black prospective juror; and the state exercised two peremptory strikes during alternate juror selection, both on Black prospective jurors.

Defendant argues that the state’s exercise of three out of four peremptory strikes against Black prospective jurors is sufficient to establish a prima facie case of purposeful discrimination. Specifically, defendant asserts that our opinion in State v. Barden, 356 N.C. 316, 572 S.E.2d 108 (2002), can be read to mean that a 71.4 percent strike rate—the corollary to a 28.6 percent acceptance rate—establishes a prima facie case, and that the 75 percent strike ratio in this case therefore compels reversal. Defendant’s argument is without merit.

Reliance on a single mathematical ratio, standing alone in a cold record, is insufficient here. Not only would such an approach result in this court splitting hairs, but it would also demand that we abandon all pretense of deference to the trial judge, who, with his experience in voir dire, is in by far the best position to make the Batson prima facie case determination.

Defendant has provided no case law establishing that a trial court is required to enter extensive written factual findings in support of its determination that a defendant has failed to establish a prima facie case, and we decline to impose such a requirement.

Affirmed.

Dissent

(Earls, J.) Since the prosecutor gave his reasons for peremptorily challenging Black jurors, we should not ignore them. Here, the prosecutor cited a juror’s involvement in Black Lives Matter.

The prosecutor’s reliance on the juror’s Black Lives Matter involvement appears to have had minimal relevance to the circumstances of this case. But the trial court made no findings regarding the relevance of this stated reason to the state’s case. I would hold that the requirement that defendant demonstrate a prima facie case of discrimination was rendered moot when the trial court required the prosecution to explain its reasons for excluding the three Black jurors. At that point, the trial court needed to examine all of the evidence and the circumstances to assess whether the prosecutor’s strikes were motivated in part by impermissible race-based considerations.

I would remand to the trial court to make proper findings regarding whether the prosecutor’s use of three of four peremptory challenges to excuse Black prospective jurors was in violation of Batson based on all of the evidence, including the prosecutor’s proffered justifications.

State v. Campbell (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-002-23, 26 pp.) (Philip Berger, J.) (Anita Earls, J., dissenting) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Nicholas Sanders for the state; Olivia Warren for defendant; Erika Wilson, Tiffany Wright, Cassandra Stubbs, Elizabeth Cruikshank, Sarah Sloan, Daniel Dubens, and Easha Anand for amici curiae. N.C. S. Ct.