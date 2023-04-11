The trial court did not clearly err in determining that the state did not improperly use its peremptory strikes against Black jurors. The white jurors who gave similar answers and who were not struck were more pro-death penalty and appeared less likely to improperly sympathize with the defendant and/or to give more credibility to the mental health providers on whom defendant relied at trial.

We affirm the trial court’s determination that there was no violation of Batson v. Kentucky, 476 U.S. 79 (1986).

Even though the Black defendant’s victim was white, the trial court could conclude that this case was not susceptible to racism because there was no evidence that defendant’s race, the victim’s race, or the witnesses’ races were “in any way significant before or during the trial.” Additionally, the trial court found the state did not ask questions or make statements that support a finding of discrimination. Moreover, the victim in the state’s Rule 404(b) evidence was Black.

The trial court declined to adopt defendant’s suggested “single factor approach” to compare the prospective jurors because that approach fails to consider each juror’s characteristics “as a totality.” Instead, the trial court adopted the state’s “whole juror” approach in its comparisons. The trial court also found that, even if the juror comparisons supported a finding of discrimination, the totality of the remaining circumstances outweighed the probative value of these comparisons. After reviewing the entire evidence, we agree that the evidence supports the trial court’s findings of fact.

Dissent

(Earls, J.) The trial court’s conclusion that this case was not susceptible to racial discrimination was clearly erroneous. Both this court and the U.S. Supreme Court have recognized that a case may be susceptible to racial discrimination when the defendant is black and the victim is white.

The trial court also erred in finding fault with a Michigan State University study (1) for employing “unqualified” recent law school graduates to conduct the study, despite the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court has cited studies on racial disparities in jury strikes in which law students were research assistants; (2) because it was based on “cold trial transcripts,” disregarding the fact that all appellate review is conducted in this manner; and (3) because the prosecutors in the study were not involved in this case, although the U.S. Supreme Court has explained that such historical evidence can reveal the culture of a prosecutor’s office.

The state’s purported reasons for striking the three Black jurors in question fall into four categories: (1) death penalty reservations; (2) mental health connections; (3) substance abuse connections; and (4) criminal record. However, these reasons also applied to non-Black prospective jurors that the state passed.

Moreover, instead of focusing on the similarities between the Black stricken prospective jurors and the non-Black seated jurors, the trial court chose to focus on their differences. In doing so, it applied “the State’s whole juror approach” and disregarded more than 15 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

State v. Hobbs (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-001-23, 44 pp.) (Paul Newby, C.J.) (Anita Earls, J., joined by Michael Morgan, J., dissenting) (Philip Berger & Richard Dietz, JJ., not participating) Appealed from Cumberland County Superior Court. Jonathan Babb and Zachary Dunn for the state; Sterling Rozear for defendant; Elizabeth Simpson and Joseph Blocher for amicus curiae. N.C. S. Ct.