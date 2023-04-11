Where the jury found that defendant acted with all three types of malice set out in G.S. § 14-17(b) (actual malice, “condition of mind” malice, and “depraved-heart” malice), the finding of depraved-heart malice was not necessary to convict defendant of second-degree murder. Consequently, the trial court properly sentenced defendant at the higher B2 felony level applicable to murders committed with actual malice or “condition of mind” malice.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which vacated and remanded for resentencing at the lower B1 felony level applicable to murders committed with “depraved-heart” malice.

State v. Borum (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-003-23, 12 pp.) (Anita Earls, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Gregory Hayes, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Caden William Hayes for the state; Meghan Adelle Jones for defendant. N.C. S. Ct.