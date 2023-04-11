When the respondent-parents’ counsel objected to testimony about what their nine-year-old daughter, “Margaret,” had said outside of court, counsel for the guardian ad litem argued that this testimony established why the investigation began. Margaret’s statements were admissible for this purpose, which is not to prove the truth of Margaret’s out-of-court statements. The Court of Appeals should not have presumed that the trial court erroneously treated the out-of-court statements as substantive evidence.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed the adjudication of Margaret as abused and neglected and Margaret’s siblings, “Chris” and “Anna,” as neglected. We remand for the Court of Appeals to address respondents’ remaining arguments concerning disposition.

The Court of Appeals also erred by declining to examine the trial court’s remaining evidentiary findings. Instead, the Court of Appeals held that the trial court’s “adjudication is heavily reliant and intertwined with its findings based on inadmissible evidence” and therefore vacated and remanded the case for a new hearing and new fact findings. This conflicts with our precedent. When reviewing findings of fact in a juvenile order, the reviewing court simply disregards information contained in findings of fact that lack sufficient evidentiary support and examines whether the remaining findings support the trial court’s determination.

In its other findings, the trial court found that a social worker investigated a child protective services report that Margaret “had three marks on her mid back where the skin was broken from what appeared to be a belt mark” and, later, a “new injury” that was “a red bruise a little larger than a silver dollar on her lower neck between her shoulders.” When the social worker examined Margaret at school, she saw the marks described by the reports.

Respondents admitted that, in order to discipline Margaret, they whipped her with a belt, made her stand in a corner for hours, and forced her to sleep on the floor without covers. Respondents also admitted that they had been taking these disciplinary measures daily because Margaret had “been lying a lot lately.”

The trial court’s findings – based largely on respondents’ own admissions – are supported by clear, cogent and convincing evidence and are sufficient to show that respondents used or allowed to be used on Margaret “cruel or grossly inappropriate procedures or cruel or grossly inappropriate devices to modify behavior.” G.S. § 7B-101(1)(c).

To be sure, when used sparingly, none of respondents’ chosen forms of discipline—physically striking a child, forcing a child to stand for hours in a corner, or forcing a child to sleep on the floor—would compel a finding of abuse. But the trial court found that respondents did not use this discipline sparingly. They imposed all this discipline—whipping Margaret with a belt, making her stand in a corner for hours on end, and forcing her to sleep on the bare floor without covers—for days and days at a time, possibly as long as two months. That is abuse under our juvenile code.

Given that – even several months after DHHS became involved – respondents maintained that their disciplinary approach was appropriate, the record also supports the trial court’s finding that respondents created “an environment injurious to the juvenile’s welfare” and the court’s adjudication of Margaret as neglected, in addition to its adjudication of Margaret as abused.

Based on respondents’ abuse of Margaret and their refusal to acknowledge that their disciplinary measures were inappropriate, the trial court could also adjudicate Chris and Anna as neglected.

Finally, the Court of Appeals instructed the trial court that, if the court again adjudicated Margaret as abused or neglected, the trial court must “order generous and increasing visitation between Margaret and her mother.” This instruction to the trial court is improper and beyond the role of an appellate court.

The assessment of the juvenile’s best interests concerning visitation is left to the sound discretion of the trial court. If the Court of Appeals determines that the trial court’s order meets the high bar for abuse of discretion, the appropriate remedy is to explain how the trial court abused its discretion, vacate the disposition order, and remand for the trial court to enter a new order in the exercise of the trial court’s discretion.

Reversed and remanded.

Dissent

(Morgan, J.) The trial court’s adjudication of Chris and Anna as neglected is erroneous because it was based solely on the adjudication of Margaret as abused and neglected. I would affirm the Court of Appeals’ reversal as to Chris and Anna.

