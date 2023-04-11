Baby “Glenda” lived in the home where her infant brother “Gary” (1) died as a result of suspected neglect, i.e., asphyxia on account of blankets in his Pack ‘n Play and a lack of supervision and care and (2) was neglected, i.e., he was placed in an injurious environment, a Pack ‘n Play with blankets in the home he shared with Glenda, their mother and the respondent-father. The neglect was not based on ignorance since the parents had been instructed on proper sleeping arrangements for children. Thus, the adjudication of Glenda as neglected is not based solely on the prior adjudication that Glenda’s mother’s older children were abused, neglected and dependent juveniles.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which vacated the adjudication of Glenda as neglected.

We overturn our prior caselaw to the extent it misuses the term “ultimate fact” and clarify that an ultimate finding is a finding supported by other evidentiary facts reached by natural reasoning.

In re J.A.M., 372 N.C. 1 (2019), did not hold that trial courts must make a written “finding or determination” that each juvenile “suffered . . . physical, mental, or emotional impairment” or “was at a substantial risk of such impairment as a consequence of any failure to provide proper care, supervision, or discipline” to support the adjudication of a juvenile as a neglected juvenile. Rather, this court previously adopted this assessment from the Court of Appeals in In re Stumbo, 357 N.C. 279 (2003), to clarify that the legislature did not intend that every act of negligence on the part of parents satisfies the definition of a neglected juvenile as set forth in G.S. § 7B-101(15).

This assessment remains useful and remains the law—there must “be some physical, mental, or emotional impairment of the juvenile or a substantial risk of such impairment as a consequence of the failure to provide ‘proper care, supervision, or discipline.’ ” In re J.A.M. However, to be clear, there is no requirement of a specific written finding of a substantial risk of impairment. As argued by DSS, a substantial risk of impairment is not contained in the statutory definition of neglect. See § 7B-101(15). Rather, the trial court must make written findings of fact sufficient to support its conclusion of law of neglect. And in this matter, the trial court’s written findings of fact support its conclusion that Glenda is a neglected juvenile.

To the extent any Court of Appeals decision requires a written finding of fact by the trial court of substantial risk of impairment, such decisions are overruled.

The Court of Appeals erred by requiring findings of fact from the trial court to adjudicate a juvenile neglected that are not required by statute or this court’s precedent. The Court of Appeals also appears to have discounted the statutes and our precedent that recognize that neglect of another juvenile can be relevant as to whether a juvenile is a neglected juvenile. In this matter, as in In re J.A.M., the trial court’s findings of fact addressed “present risk factors in addition to an evaluation of past adjudications involving other children,” and the findings of fact supported the trial court’s adjudication and conclusion of law that Glenda was a neglected juvenile.

Reversed.

Dissent

(Earls, J.) The medical examiner found that Gary’s death could be consistent with asphyxiation or with sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The majority makes no mention of the undermined nature of Gary’s death, concluding that Gary died from asphyxiation.

The majority contravenes the presumption that a fit parent will act in the best interests of their children, potentially creating the possibility that whenever a parent loses a child to SIDS, the parent is also at rise for losing the other children in the home. This is contrary to our law and manifestly unjust.

Under our law, “[a] ‘neglected juvenile’ is defined in part as one ‘who does not receive proper care, supervision, or discipline from the juvenile’s parent . . . or who lives in an environment injurious to the juvenile’s welfare.’ ” In re Stumbo. In order to adjudicate a child neglected, “our courts have additionally required that there be some physical, mental, or emotional impairment of the juvenile or a substantial risk of such impairment as a consequence of the failure to provide proper care, supervision, or discipline. ” Id. Here the trial court did not make such a finding.

Accordingly, under North Carolina law, Glenda cannot be adjudicated neglected. Thus, the Court of Appeals correctly concluded that the trial court did not make the necessary findings to support Glenda’s adjudication as neglected.

In re G.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-008-23, 24 pp.) (Tamara Barringer, J.) (Anita Earls, J., dissenting) Appealed from Cumberland County District Court (Cheri Siler Mack, J.) Patrick Kuchyt for petitioner; Anita Foss for guardian ad litem; Sean Vitrano for respondent. N.C. S. Ct.