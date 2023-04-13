Collision with 18-wheeler results in $1.35M settlement

Action: Motor vehicle negligence

Amount: $1.35 million

Injuries alleged: Death

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: N/A

Jury and/or judge: N/A (settled pre-suit)

Mediator: Sam Clawson

Date of settlement: April 2022

Most helpful experts: David Dorrity

Attorneys for plaintiff: Daniel E. Henderson of Parker Law Group; Paul T. Oven of Dougherty, Leventhal & Price

Attorney(s) for defense: Withheld

Were liability and/or damages contested: Yes

Has judgment been successfully collected: Yes

The 49-year-old plaintiff was traveling south on I-95 in an unlit portion of Jasper County. According to plaintiff’s counsel, she encountered an 18-wheeler moving at approximately 30 mph partially in the right lane and partially on the right shoulder. The plaintiff’s vehicle went under the trailer in a violent crash that destroyed the front of her SUV.

Within minutes, the plaintiff’s vehicle became engulfed in flames and resulted in her death. The 18-wheel driver had stopped on a pitch black road to “check his load.” It was not an emergency situation, plaintiff’s counsel reported; the driver was reentering the traveled lane of I-95 when the crash occurred.

The plaintiff was survived by her husband and her18-year-old son. The case settled for policy limits of $1 million.