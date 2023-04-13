The plaintiff-Wife seeks alimony, but she has admitted to engaging in an extramarital affair, which would usually bar her from receiving alimony. However, Wife sought discovery of evidence that the defendant-Husband had also engaged in an adultery, and Husband had been ordered to provide the requested discovery. Such evidence could allow Wife to receive alimony. Since Husband had not yet complied with the discovery order, it was premature for the trial court to grant Husband partial summary judgment on Wife’s alimony claim.

The trial court’s partial summary judgment order is vacated. Remanded.

We exercise our discretion to issue a writ of certiorari to consider the merits of Wife’s appeal, which was untimely filed. The trial court’s partial summary judgment order was entered in July 2021; later that month, Wife moved for the judgment to be amended or, in the alternative, for relief from the judgment pursuant to N.C. R. Civ. P. 59 and 60. The trial court denied Wife’s motion on 2 December 2021, and Wife filed her notice of appeal on 7 December 2021.

Neither Rule 59 nor Rule 60 tolled the time for Wife to appeal the partial summary judgment order. Rule 59 deals with “trials,” not summary judgment orders. And Rule 60 motions do not toll the running of the time to notice an appeal.

Watson v. Watson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-049-23, 8 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Catawba County District Court (Robert Mullinax, J.) Bruce Scott and Melissa Jackson for plaintiff; Christopher Akins and Jacqueline Keenan for defendant. N.C. App.