At the motion-to-dismiss stage, plaintiff has stated a claim under Woodson v. Rowland, 329 N.C. 330, 407 S.E.2d 222 (1991), by alleging that the defendant-employer “knew working under heavy loads without proper support or using proper equipment was certain to result in death or serious injury,” that the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCOSH) concluded the employer had committed a “‘Willful Serious’ violation of [the Occupational Safety and Health Act], whereby employees stood under or passed under the elevated portion of a [forklift] . . . while unbolting metal plates weight approximately 1,705 pounds,” and that NCOSH concluded the employer had “modified their [forklifts] without manufacturer approval” to facilitate this process. Plaintiff has thus alleged facts which, taken as true, establish that the employer was both aware of and encouraged the misconduct that resulted in the death of plaintiff’s decedent.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendants’ motions to dismiss.

The plaintiff-estate alleges that its decedent, Desmond Stephens, was a new employee who was ordered to perform dangerous work for which he was not trained. Defendants “instructed [Stephens] to detach bolts from below a two-piece tire mold weighing approximately two thousand (2,000) pounds elevated by a forklift” which defendants had modified without manufacturer approval. Stephens was “not supervised” or “provided with adequate personal protective/supportive equipment while undertaking the tasks assigned to him.” “Shortly after [Stephens] was instructed to perform work under the tire mold a bolt snapped causing one part of the two piece mold to collapse from the elevated position” onto Stephens’ chest, killing him.

Directing employees to stand beneath and disassemble 2,000-pound metal tire molds—suspended by forklifts that had been modified without manufacturer approval—without the proper supports necessary to prevent a crushing-type incident is substantially certain to result in the tire mold falling on and crushing the employee. Plaintiff explicitly alleged that the mold was improperly suspended, and that if a safe method for working beneath the mold exists, Stephens was not so informed.

Because plaintiff alleged facts that, taken as true, establish that the employer intentionally engaged in misconduct knowing that such conduct was substantially certain to, and in fact did, cause Stephens’ death, plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to state a claim under Woodson.

Plaintiff has also stated a claim against defendant Kachur, a co-worker, under Pleasant v. Johnson, 312 N.C. 710, 325 S.E.2d 244 (1985). Plaintiff alleged that Kachur knowingly directed Stephens—an untrained employee who had been working elsewhere in the plant—to detach bolts from beneath a 2,000-pound metal tire mold—which was suspended by a forklift that had been modified without manufacturer approval—without any training, supervision, or safety equipment.

This conduct is sufficient to create an inference that Kachur was manifestly indifferent to the consequences of his actions. Kachur’s conduct as plaintiff alleged is sufficient to state a legally cognizable claim under Pleasant.

Plaintiff expressly alleged that Kachur knew the danger of working beneath a 2,000-pound metal tire mold, knew that Stephens had no training or experience in working beneath a 2,000-pound metal tire mold, and directed Stephens to perform the work anyway, without protective equipment, instruction, or supervision. Such an action cannot be characterized as anything less than a manifest indifference to the consequences of his actions.

Affirmed.

Dissent

(Dillon, J.) It is true that it was substantially certain Stephens would be seriously injured or die if a bolt keeping the tire mold suspended failed. But there is no allegation that it was substantially certain that the bolt would fail as Stephens was working under the mold, much less that Stephens’ employers knew that the bolt was going to fail. There is no allegation that Stephens’ inexperience contributed to the bolt failing. This is not to say that there was not a strong possibility or probability that the bolt would fail; however, there is no allegation to suggest that it was substantially certain that the bolt would fail. The allegations only show willful negligence by the employers and a tragic accident.

While the factual allegations show that Stephens’ supervisor willfully breached duties he may have owed to Stephens, they fall short of showing that he had actual or constructive intent to injure Stephens, much less that he knew or had reason to know that the bolt which failed was defective.

