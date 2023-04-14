Tractor-trailer crash leads to 900K settlement

Action: Motor vehicle negligence
Amount: $900,000
Injuries alleged: Fractured left hip, fractured right ankle, six fractured ribs, fractured left knee
Case name: Withheld
Court/case no.: Withheld
Jury and/or judge: N/A (settled post-mediation)
Date of settlement: October 2022
Attorney for plaintiff: Meredith S. Hinton of Ricci Law Firm
Attorney(s) for defense: Withheld
The plaintiff was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer that had overturned in the roadway at night. Liability was highly contested with numerous experts brought in by both sides, plaintiff’s counsel reported. The plaintiff suffered a fractured left hip, fractured right ankle, six fractured ribs, and a fractured left knee. The plaintiff underwent surgery for her ankle and hip immediately following the wreck. However, the plaintiff’s ankle did not completely heal, and she later underwent an ankle fusion. The plaintiff was unable to return to work following the accident, but due to an inconsistent work history, she was unable to present a lost wage claim following the accident.