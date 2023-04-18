Case alleging negligence by social workers settles for $1.62M

Action: Negligence

Amount: $1.625 million

Injuries alleged: Three sexual assaults, physical abuse and neglect between Oct. 9, 2018, and Nov. 9, 2018, resulting in psychological injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment disorder and anxiety

Case name: Wolfe v. Bowens; Wolfe v. NC-DHHS

Court/case no.: Pitt County Superior Court; NC Industrial Commission/No. 21 CVS 2844; No. TA 29590-91

Jury and/or judge: Mediator Asa L. Bell Jr.; Judge Marvin K. Blount III; Deputy Commissioner Thomas H. Perlungher

Date of settlement: June 3, 2022

Attorneys for plaintiff: Carlos E. Mahoney of Mills & Mahoney, Durham; Lynne M. Holtkamp of Holtkamp Law Firm, Hillsborough

Attorneys for defense: Paul Gessner of Cranfill Sumner, Raleigh; Carl Newman of NC Department of Justice, Raleigh

Insurance company: Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co.

These cases arose from the mishandling by Pitt County DSS of an investigative assessment response to an October 2018 report of sexual abuse and neglect involving a 7-year-old girl with special needs. The child had disclosed the abuse to her school counselor, and the counselor reported the sexual abuse and neglect to DSS and law enforcement. The underlying sexual abuse was committed by the child’s 18-year-old brother and two male neighbors at the child’s home while she was living with her mother and a 13-year-old brother. The mother was on the sex offender registry due to a conviction for indecent liberties with a 14-year-old boy.

During an initial examination, the local hospital observed signs of sexual abuse, and the lead social worker found that child sexual abuse was suspected to have occurred. While completing the investigative assessment, DSS allowed the child to stay with her mother at home under a safety plan. The plan required the mother to not allow the offender-brother to reside at the home and to supervise the children at all times when outside the home.

From Oct. 18-30, 2018, DSS did not conduct a home visit, did not have any contact with the children or mother, did not contact the child’s school, and did not staff the case. On Oct. 29, 2018, a school counselor learned that the child was hit twice with a hammer by the offender-brother while playing outside unsupervised with a friend. The following day, the police detective obtained warrants for arrest against the offender-brother and a neighbor for sexual offenses and against the brother for the hammer assault.

On Oct. 31, 2018, a CMEP evaluation was completed by a physician with the lead social worker and the police detective present. The physician concluded that the examination was consistent with the child’s reported history of chronic sexual assault and that neglect and physical abuse were indicated. The physician noted that the mother was unwilling or unable to protect her child from chronic sexual abuse. The physician recommended that the child should be put in foster care for her protection because the safety plan was not being followed by her mother.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2018, DSS did not place the child in foster care, did not complete a home visit, did not have any contact with the children or mother, and did not contact the school. On Nov. 8, 2018, the child broke down at the end of the school day and reported to the school counselor three new incidents of sexual abuse by her 18-year-old brother at the home during the prior week and physical abuse and neglect by her mother. The counselor immediately reported the sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect to DSS, and the local hospital observed signs of sexual abuse again. The child was removed from the home and placed in foster care.

The offender-brother was arrested three days later. The child’s mother was present with the brother in his vehicle at the time of the arrest, and she was charged with felony accessory after the fact. The mother was deported, the brother pleaded guilty to various sexual offenses, and a neighbor was found guilty of one of two offenses.

The plaintiffs filed a civil action against the lead social worker in her individual capacity alleging claims for gross negligence based on her actions after the CMEP evaluation on Oct. 31, 2018. In addition, the plaintiff filed a state tort claim against NC-DHHS based on the negligence and gross negligence of the Pitt County DSS social workers.

The civil action was settled at a mediation, and the settlement was approved by the Superior Court. The tort claim was settled after the mediation, and the settlement was approved by the Industrial Commission. The final settlement payment was made in January 2023.