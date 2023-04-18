Estate settles trip and fall claim for $250K

Action: Negligence, trip and fall

Amount: $250,000

Injuries alleged: Broken hip

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: N/A (settled)

Date of settlement: March 8, 2023

Special damages: 414 medicals of $20,868.52

Attorney for plaintiff: Shannon L. Altamura of Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Altamura

Attorney for defense: Withheld

Insurance company: Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co.

The family of an 82-year-old woman who suffered a broken hip following a fall due to negligent flooring installation settled their claims without litigation for $250,000, their attorney reports.

The decedent had new vinyl flooring installed in her apartment on Aug. 23, 2021, and the flooring company failed to properly clean up after the installation and left traces of glue on the floor. The decedent’s foot became stuck in the glue while she was cleaning her living room, causing her to fall to the ground and break her hip. She required surgery and physical therapy, and although she made a strong recovery from the fall, she required the use of a cane or walker following the injury. The plaintiff’s decedent passed away due to unrelated causes as the claim was pending, so her family opened an estate to continue negotiations.

The flooring company initially denied liability, although photographic evidence supported the finding that it failed to clean up the glue residue after the job was completed. Additionally, the apartment complex manager was a witness to the fact that the company had been called back to clean up the floor following the incident. The insurance company also questioned whether the elderly woman had a prior history of falls; however, witness statements and medical history records were collected to demonstrate that she had no prior fall history and had never previously relied on a cane or walker to ambulate. The claim eventually settled without litigation.