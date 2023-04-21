Drunk driving accident case settles for $1.025M

Action: Motor vehicle negligence, dram shop

Amount: $1.025 million

Injuries alleged: Damage to internal organs resulting in removal of appendix and section of intestines; severe scarring; permanent GI issues; broken leg; PTSD

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: N/A (settled)

Most helpful experts: Maria Vargas, vocational consulting; P.J. Romanos, hospitality; David Eagerton, toxicologist

Attorneys for plaintiff: Seth Beckley and Matt Gambale, of Osborn, Gambale, Beckley & Budd

Attorney(s) for defense: Withheld

Were liability and/or damages contested: Liability on dram shop was contested, as were damages

Has the judgment been successfully collected: Settlement concluded

The plaintiff was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit head-on at highway speeds by a drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. She broke her leg and had severe internal injuries that required more than 30 days in the hospital and failed to heal properly. She suffered a bucket-handle injury from her seatbelt that resulted in resection of a portion of her intestines and her appendix.

According to plaintiff’s counsel, she was a new mother during the period of trauma and recovery and was unable to care for her son as she was in and out of the hospital. The damage to her internal organs has permanently affected her daily life and ability to work, counsel reported.

The driver who hit the plaintiff was found to have a BAC several times over the legal limit. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the defendant driver drank at only one location, a wedding venue, before she attempted to drive herself home. The defendants argued that they did not overserve the driver and that there were no visible signs of intoxication. The driver confirmed that the only alcohol she consumed on the night in question was champagne served by the wedding venue, and the toxicology expert opined that she was served at least 10 standard drinks in less than three hours. The wedding venue operated an open bar and did not count drinks while serving guests, plaintiff’s counsel reported.