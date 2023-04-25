Lawyers in the News – April 2023

New associations

Alisha Harris has joined Cranfill Sumner’s Charlotte office as an associate, with her focus on workers’ compensation law.

Kelly Koeninger, previously with Robinson Bradshaw, has joined Bryan, Cave, Leighton, Paisner in Charlotte as a health care counsel.

Mark Usellis has joined Shumaker Law Firm in Charlotte as chief growth and strategy officer.

Drew Heath, a former North Carolina Superior Court judge, is joining Nelson Mullins’ Raleigh office in April.

Knicole Emanuel has joined Nelson Mullins’ health care team in Raleigh as a partner. She came from PractUS, where she was also a partner.

Tyler B. Peacock has joined Charlotte’s Wagner Hicks as a partner. He is a member of the firm’s litigation, labor and health care teams.

Promotions

Dawn M. Dillon has been named managing partner at Young, Moore & Henderson.

Professional groups

Shannon R. Joseph, a partner at Morningstar Law Group in Raleigh, has been elected as a board member for the International Association of Defense Counsel.

Jaclyn C. Sitjar of Ellis & Winters has been named to the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity as a “pathfinder” for 2023. Colleague Marcus Shields has been named a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity fellow for 2023.

Woody White of Woody White Law Firm was confirmed as a NC Senate appointee to the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors for a four-year term.

Steven A. Meckler, managing partner of Shumaker’s Law Firm in Charlotte and Greenville, has been appointed as strategic advisor for the NC Chamber Coalition on Child Care.

Law firms

International law firm Seyfarth Shaw has moved to a new office in Charlotte, located at 300 South Tryon St.