Letter from the publisher – April 2023

Welcome to the April issue of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. In the pages that follow you’ll see how we’re continuing to improve our new magazine format, with increased coverage of court decisions, verdicts and settlements, and legal news of importance to North Carolina attorneys. This month we are featuring a cover story that explores the concerns the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and local employers are raising about potential workplace discrimination resulting from the increased use of artificial intelligence, analysis of two recent 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decisions, and a profile of the current North Carolina Advocates for Justice president, along with coverage of verdicts and settlements and the top opinions of the month.

I also encourage you to check out the enhanced coverage we’ve rolled out in our daily alerts and on our website in the past few weeks. You’ll find news posted on nclawyersweekly.com each day and featured in your daily alert, along with opinion summaries that are posted as we receive them.

Please continue to reach out with feedback on the changes you are seeing: We value your opinion and constantly strive to provide the content you rely on to grow your practices and keep abreast of legal developments in North Carolina.

Sincerely, Susan A. Bocamazo, Esq.

Publisher, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly