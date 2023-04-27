Even if petitioner’s objection to the magistrate judge’s recommended decision repeated his previous arguments, his objection was sufficiently specific because it alerted the district court that he believed the magistrate judge had erred in recommending dismissal of his claims. The pro se construction owed to petitioner makes his grounds even clearer. By adopting the magistrate judge’s recommendation after only clear-error review, the district court improperly elevated the magistrate’s opinion and failed to satisfy its obligation under 28 U.S.C. § 636(b) and Article III.

We vacate the district court’s judgment and remand with instructions to apply de novo review.

Elijah v. Dunbar (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-056-23, 11 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) No. 21-7352. Appealed from USDC at Beaufort, S.C. (Joseph Dawson, J.) Sophia Evans, Holl Chaisson, Scott Ballenger and Catherine Stetson for appellant; Andrew Robert de Holl and Adair Boroughs for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit