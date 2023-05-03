After “Katy” was removed from her mother’s care, she was placed with respondent, her father. Respondent’s placement of Katy with his sister for three months – during which respondent visited regularly – does not undermine respondent’s constitutional right to parent Katy. Although the trial court found that (1) respondent received assistance from Katy’s paternal grandmother and aunt in caring for Katy; (2) respondent had prior convictions for drug-related crimes and assault on a female, along with a pending charge of assault on a female; (3) respondent’s pending charge arose from an incident wherein he is alleged to have assaulted a female outside his house while Katy was inside and unsupervised; and (4) Katy accompanied respondent when he delivered merchandise for his business, the trial court did not make any findings about the effects that these facts might have on Katy or specify any risks that might result, nor did the court find that the condition of respondent’s messy home contributed to any particular risk of endangerment or injury to Katy. We are unable to say these facts warrant forfeiture of respondent’s constitutionally protected status.

We vacate the trial court’s order placing Katy in the temporary custody of her paternal aunt.

Dissent

(Carpenter, J.) The trial court made findings of fact regarding Katy’s need for stability and more adequate care and supervision in her placement; respondent’s criminal and domestic violence history—including one domestic violence incident that occurred while Katy was home unsupervised; the trial court’s concern for respondent’s continued domestic violence; and respondent’s four home changes since the petition was filed. The trial court also considered Katy’s placement options, including being returned to respondent’s home. Based on its findings of fact, the trial court concluded it was in Katy’s best interest to be placed in the temporary custody of relatives. I disagree with the majority that the trial court was required to make specific findings at this stage of the proceedings regarding a risk of substantial injury posed by respondent’s home environment. In a 21 October 2021 adjudication order, the trial court adjudicated Katy to be neglected, and respondent did not appeal from this order.

I would affirm.

In re K.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-070-23, 17 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Durham County District Court (Doretta Walker, J.) Robin Martinek for petitioiner; Kelsey Kingsbery and Michelle Prendergast for guardian ad litem; Richard Croutharmel for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals